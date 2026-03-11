Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in Kherson

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:55
    Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in Kherson

    A Russian drone has hit a minibus in Kherson, Ukraine, leaving 19 people injured.

    According to Report, citing RBC-Ukraine and the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 19 people were hurt in the attack, including a 17-year-old teenager.

    At least one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Rusiyaya məxsus PUA Xersonda avtobusu vurub: yaralananlar var
    Российский БПЛА поразил маршрутный автобус в Херсоне: есть пострадавшие

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Pashinyan: Fuel imports from Azerbaijan lowered prices, broken monopoly on market

    Energy
    18:07

    Antonio Costa: EU condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:00

    Antonio Costa expects President Ilham Aliyev to visit Brussels

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Costa: EU supports Azerbaijan in its peace agenda with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to have millennia-long significance

    Region
    17:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Costa's visit to Azerbaijan to play important role in bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 93,000 barrels per day in Feb. 2026

    Energy
    17:41

    Ilham Aliyev and António Costa deliver statements to press – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed