Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in Kherson
Other countries
- 11 March, 2026
- 16:55
A Russian drone has hit a minibus in Kherson, Ukraine, leaving 19 people injured.
According to Report, citing RBC-Ukraine and the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 19 people were hurt in the attack, including a 17-year-old teenager.
At least one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.
