Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Mother and two children die in house fire in British town of Stroud

    Other countries
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 17:35
    Mother and two children die in house fire in British town of Stroud

    In the British town of Stroud, a mother and her two children have died as a result of a fire in a private house, Report informs via Sky News.

    "The mother and two children - a seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy - were initially reported missing, but police later confirmed their deaths. The father, an active officer with Gloucestershire Police, attempted to reach the children's bedroom to rescue them, but due to the intensity of the fire, he was unable to enter the room. He survived and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment," Senior Police Inspector Ian Fletcher said during a briefing.

    Police officers, as well as crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance services, were called to the scene.

    According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer Nathaniel Houghton, firefighters made tremendous efforts to gain access to the property but were unable to save them. The property sustained significant damage, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

    Great Britain fire victims
    В британском городе Страут из-за пожара в частном доме погибли мать и двое детей

    Latest News

    17:58

    Head of Baku's Nasimi District Executive Power dismissed

    Domestic policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan to establish coordination groups on gender equality

    Domestic policy
    17:35

    Mother and two children die in house fire in British town of Stroud

    Other countries
    17:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku White City - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    17:13
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted in China

    Tourism
    17:11

    Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2028

    Domestic policy
    16:37

    Azerbaijan, Oman mutually waive visas for official passport holders

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    Azerbaijan cuts COVID-19 spending by nearly 15%

    Finance
    16:35

    Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve agreement on the establishment of air link

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed