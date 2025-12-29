Mother and two children die in house fire in British town of Stroud

In the British town of Stroud, a mother and her two children have died as a result of a fire in a private house, Report informs via Sky News.

"The mother and two children - a seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy - were initially reported missing, but police later confirmed their deaths. The father, an active officer with Gloucestershire Police, attempted to reach the children's bedroom to rescue them, but due to the intensity of the fire, he was unable to enter the room. He survived and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment," Senior Police Inspector Ian Fletcher said during a briefing.

Police officers, as well as crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance services, were called to the scene.

According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer Nathaniel Houghton, firefighters made tremendous efforts to gain access to the property but were unable to save them. The property sustained significant damage, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.