    Mossad director visits US for Iran consultations

    • 16 January, 2026
    • 17:00
    Mossad director visits US for Iran consultations

    The director of Israel's Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, arrived in the US on Friday morning for talks on the situation in Iran, according to an Israeli source and another source with knowledge of the meeting, Report informs via Axios.

    Barnea's visit is part of the consultations between the US and Israel over the protests in Iran and possible US military action in response to the regime's crackdown.

    The director is expected to meet in Miami with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who is managing the direct channel of communication between the US and Iran.

    Witkoff has been in touch with Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, during the protests.

    It's not yet clear whether Barnea will meet President Trump in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

    "Mossad"ın rəhbəri İranla bağlı vəziyyəti müzakirə etmək üçün ABŞ-yə gedib
    Глава "Моссада" приехал в США обсуждать ситуацию в Иране

