    Mongolian prime minister resigns after four months

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 09:32
    Mongolian prime minister resigns after four months

    Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has resigned, the Chinese national broadcaster said on Friday, after taking office just four months ago, Report informs via Reuters.

    Zandanshatar was confirmed by Mongolian lawmakers as the country's latest prime minister after his predecessor, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, quit after losing parliamentary backing due to corruption claims and street protests.

    Monqolustanın Baş naziri istefa verib
    Премьер Монголии ушел в отставку

