Mongolian prime minister resigns after four months
- 17 October, 2025
- 09:32
Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has resigned, the Chinese national broadcaster said on Friday, after taking office just four months ago, Report informs via Reuters.
Zandanshatar was confirmed by Mongolian lawmakers as the country's latest prime minister after his predecessor, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, quit after losing parliamentary backing due to corruption claims and street protests.
