Minister: NATO intensifies intelligence activity near Russia-Belarus borders

NATO continues to maintain a significant military presence along the eastern flank and has intensified intelligence operations near the borders of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said, Report informs via Russian media.

"The alliance maintains substantial military engagement along its eastern flank. NATO has stepped up combat training and intelligence activities near our borders," he said at a meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

Belousov noted that approximately 60,000 troops from the North Atlantic bloc participated in exercises conducted on the eastern flank.

He also emphasized that Russia and Belarus will continue their defense cooperation, and today, the two countries will approve a strategic military partnership program for the years 2026–2030.