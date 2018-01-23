Mike Pence: US stands together with Israel against Iran

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ “We are sending a signal to our European allies that the time has come for changes in the Iran nuclear deal.”

Report informs referring to the TASS, the US Vice-President Mike Pence said during the meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, January 23.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you in the battle against radical Islamic terrorism,” he said.

Pence said that US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to announce that the waiver that he would sign on sanctions under the Iran nuclear deal would be the last one.

“If our allies will not join us, President Trump has made it clear we will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal immediately. But we hope in the months ahead to able to strengthen it, to contribute to the security of the region, Israel’s security, and the security of American interests as well,” he said.