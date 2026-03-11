The military conflict in the Middle East is costing the region's tourism industry $600 million per day, Report informs referring to The Financial Times citing the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Even short-term disruptions can quickly lead to significant economic losses for destinations, businesses, and workers across the region, noted WTTC Chairperson Gloria Guevara.

Before the conflict, the WTTC estimated that international tourists would spend approximately $207 billion in the Middle East in 2026.