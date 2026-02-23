Mexico special forces carried operation against Jalisco cartel leader without US help

Mexico's special services carried out their special operation, in which a drug cartel leader was killed, without direct US involvement, although Washington has provided some intelligence information, the Mexican embassy in the US said on X, Report informs.

"Through central military intelligence efforts alongside the Mexican National Intelligence Center and the Attorney General's Office (FEMDO), Special Forces of the Mexican Army planned and executed an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco," the embassy said. "Complementary information was provided by US authorities within the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the United States."

The statement came in response to reports that said the special operation was carried out by the US military. The Mexican embassy refuted these claims as false.

"At this time, elements of the Mexican National Guard and Mexican Army troops from the center of the country and states neighboring Jalisco are mobilizing to reinforce the security of this state," the diplomatic mission added.

Mexico's Ministry of National Defense said on X that the leader of the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), known as El Mencho, died from injuries sustained during a special operation carried out by the country's armed forces while being airlifted to the Defense Ministry's hospital in Mexico City.