    Meeting of Caspian Cooperation Commission to take place on December 8

    • 04 December, 2025
    • 15:35
    Meeting of Caspian Cooperation Commission to take place on December 8

    The fifth meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Cooperation will take place on December 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, Report informs referring to Interfax.

    "The fifth meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Cooperation will be held on December 8, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," she noted.

    According to Zakharova, the meeting is planned to address current issues of Caspian cooperation, including those related to preparations for the Seventh Caspian Summit.

