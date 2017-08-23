Meeting between Putin and Netanyahu starts in Sochi

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is underway in Sochi, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the joint fight against terrorism, as well as the situation in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

According to Israeli prime minister, presently, it is extremely important to defeat the terrorist group Islamic State with joint efforts, however, Iran’s threat towards Israel should not be forgotten.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Iran strengthens its position in Syria which is “a threat to Israel, the Middle East, and I consider for the entire world”.

Notably, later on today, Russian and Armenian presidents will hold a meeting.

During the meeting, they will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.