Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Media: Vance may lead US delegation in talks with Iran

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 17:09
    Media: Vance may lead US delegation in talks with Iran

    If negotiations between Washington and Tehran on ending the war take place in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance could head the American delegation, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Iran"s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, is expected to serve as the chief negotiator for Tehran.

    The report notes that Pakistani authorities aim to act as mediators in the talks. The parties could meet in Islamabad as early as this week, though the city has not been officially confirmed as the venue, and neither side has formally agreed to participate.

    The developments follow the Feb. 28 US-Israeli military operation against Iran, which involved airstrikes on several cities. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israel and strikes against US bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation. On the same day, Iran"s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the strikes.

    On March 23, US President Donald Trump said Washington had conducted "very good" talks with Tehran on a "full resolution" of the Middle East conflict. Israeli media later reported that Iran"s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had approved negotiations with the US.

    Iran, however, maintains that it has had no direct contact with Washington.

    JD Vance Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf US-Iran talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    KİV: ABŞ-nin İranla müzakirələrində əsas danışıqçısı Vens ola bilər
    СМИ: Вэнс может стать главным переговорщиком от США на переговорах Ираном

    Latest News

    17:55

    Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    17:36

    Philippines declares energy emergency over Middle East conflict risks

    Energy
    17:25

    Sri Lanka holds talks with Russia on oil purchases

    Energy
    17:09

    Media: Vance may lead US delegation in talks with Iran

    Other countries
    16:44

    Iran unlikely to accept US terms in talks, media reports say

    Other countries
    16:40

    Media: US sees Iran's parliamentary speaker as potential leader

    Other countries
    16:32

    WEF postpones Saudi Arabia event amid regional instability

    Economy
    16:26
    Photo

    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids

    Education and science
    All News Feed