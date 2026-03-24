Media: Vance may lead US delegation in talks with Iran

If negotiations between Washington and Tehran on ending the war take place in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance could head the American delegation, Report informs via The Guardian.

Iran"s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, is expected to serve as the chief negotiator for Tehran.

The report notes that Pakistani authorities aim to act as mediators in the talks. The parties could meet in Islamabad as early as this week, though the city has not been officially confirmed as the venue, and neither side has formally agreed to participate.

The developments follow the Feb. 28 US-Israeli military operation against Iran, which involved airstrikes on several cities. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israel and strikes against US bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation. On the same day, Iran"s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the strikes.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump said Washington had conducted "very good" talks with Tehran on a "full resolution" of the Middle East conflict. Israeli media later reported that Iran"s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had approved negotiations with the US.

Iran, however, maintains that it has had no direct contact with Washington.