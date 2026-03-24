Sri Lanka holds talks with Russia on oil purchases

Sri Lanka"s government has begun official negotiations with Russia for oil supplies, Cabinet Spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa said during the weekly press briefing.

Report informs via Adaderana news portal that Jayatissa also announced an upcoming visit by Russia"s deputy energy minister, during which detailed discussions on oil shipments are expected.

Commenting on Iran"s offer to supply fuel, Jayatissa said Colombo appreciates the proposal but emphasized that countries with their own tanker fleets currently have an advantage - something Sri Lanka lacks.

He added that Sri Lanka has already placed several fuel orders and that multiple tankers are expected to arrive in April. Jayatissa noted that the government is working to secure supplies from Russia through direct contracts.