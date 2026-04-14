Next US-Iran talks set for April 16 in Pakistan

The second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is scheduled to take place on April 16 in Islamabad, Arash Azizi, a correspondent for The Atlantic, said on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter in Tehran, Report informs.

"Next round of Iran-US direct talks will be held in Islamabad on Thursday, a source in Tehran tells me," he said on X.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.