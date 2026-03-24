Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 17:55
    Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan exported 286,300 tons of oil to Romania in January–February 2026, down 0.09% from the same period last year, Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The value of the oil shipments to Romania totaled $140.7 million, a decline of 14.2%. Romania accounted for 7.95% of Azerbaijan's oil exports during the period.

    Overall, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of oil worth $1.7 billion in January–February 2026.

    State Customs Committee Oil export from Azerbaijan to Romania
    Rumıniya Azərbaycandan neft alışını cüzi azaldıb
    Румыния незначительно сократила закупки нефти из Азербайджана

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