Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan
Energy
- 24 March, 2026
- 17:55
Azerbaijan exported 286,300 tons of oil to Romania in January–February 2026, down 0.09% from the same period last year, Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
The value of the oil shipments to Romania totaled $140.7 million, a decline of 14.2%. Romania accounted for 7.95% of Azerbaijan's oil exports during the period.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of oil worth $1.7 billion in January–February 2026.
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