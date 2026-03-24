Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan exported 286,300 tons of oil to Romania in January–February 2026, down 0.09% from the same period last year, Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The value of the oil shipments to Romania totaled $140.7 million, a decline of 14.2%. Romania accounted for 7.95% of Azerbaijan's oil exports during the period.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of oil worth $1.7 billion in January–February 2026.