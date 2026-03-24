Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    North Macedonia's EU membership remains strategic goal, president says

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 18:13
    North Macedonia's EU membership remains strategic goal, president says

    EU membership remains a strategic goal for North Macedonia, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said, as quoted by the Balkans bureau of Report.

    She stressed that the Copenhagen criteria are fundamental for aligning the country's functional democratic system with European standards.

    "The EU integration process should be based primarily on achievements, reforms, and the fulfillment of established European criteria and should not be burdened by bilateral historical, cultural, linguistic, or identity issues. We expect the same standards to be applied to all candidate countries, without double standards," Siljanovska-Davkova said.

    Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova North Macedonia’s EU membership Copenhagen criteria
    Silyanovska-Davkova: Avropa İttifaqına üzvlük Şimali Makedoniyanın strateji hədəfidir
    Силяновская-Давкова: Вступление в ЕС - стратегическая цель Северной Македонии

    Latest News

    19:13

    UAE service member killed in Bahrain during Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    19:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry leadership visits military hospital

    Military
    18:39

    Iran says it struck military and aerospace sites in Israel

    Region
    18:13

    North Macedonia's EU membership remains strategic goal, president says

    Other countries
    18:08

    Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    18:06

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supply contracts

    Energy
    17:55

    Romania slightly reduces oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    17:36

    Philippines declares energy emergency over Middle East conflict risks

    Energy
    All News Feed