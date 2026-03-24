EU membership remains a strategic goal for North Macedonia, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said, as quoted by the Balkans bureau of Report.

She stressed that the Copenhagen criteria are fundamental for aligning the country's functional democratic system with European standards.

"The EU integration process should be based primarily on achievements, reforms, and the fulfillment of established European criteria and should not be burdened by bilateral historical, cultural, linguistic, or identity issues. We expect the same standards to be applied to all candidate countries, without double standards," Siljanovska-Davkova said.