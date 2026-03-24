Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation
AIC
- 24 March, 2026
- 17:47
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Italian farmers' organization Coldiretti, and the Filiera Italia association have signed a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture said, according to Report.
The memorandum was signed in Uzbekistan during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, his Italian counterpart Francesco Lollobrigida, and Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).
The parties agreed to develop sustainable and export-oriented agriculture, increase trade in agricultural products, strengthen ties between entrepreneurs, and exchange expertise in viticulture, livestock farming, and dairy production.
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