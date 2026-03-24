Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation

Azerbaijan's Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Italian farmers' organization Coldiretti, and the Filiera Italia association have signed a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture said, according to Report.

The memorandum was signed in Uzbekistan during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, his Italian counterpart Francesco Lollobrigida, and Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

The parties agreed to develop sustainable and export-oriented agriculture, increase trade in agricultural products, strengthen ties between entrepreneurs, and exchange expertise in viticulture, livestock farming, and dairy production.