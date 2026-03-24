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    Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 17:47
    Azerbaijan, Italy sign memorandum on agricultural cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Italian farmers' organization Coldiretti, and the Filiera Italia association have signed a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture said, according to Report.

    The memorandum was signed in Uzbekistan during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, his Italian counterpart Francesco Lollobrigida, and Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

    The parties agreed to develop sustainable and export-oriented agriculture, increase trade in agricultural products, strengthen ties between entrepreneurs, and exchange expertise in viticulture, livestock farming, and dairy production.

    Majnun Mammadov Francesco Lollobrigida Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Matteo Zoppas
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    Azərbaycan İtaliya ilə aqrar sahədə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
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    Азербайджан и Италия подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в аграрной сфере

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