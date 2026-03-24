QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supply contracts
Energy
- 24 March, 2026
- 18:06
Qatar's state oil and gas company, QatarEnergy, on Tuesday declared force majeure on several long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts, Report informs, referring to Reuters.
The measures affect counterparties in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.
QatarEnergy cited regional developments in the Persian Gulf and Iranian strikes on Qatar"s energy infrastructure as the reason for the disruption.
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