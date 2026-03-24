Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supply contracts

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 18:06
    QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supply contracts

    Qatar's state oil and gas company, QatarEnergy, on Tuesday declared force majeure on several long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts, Report informs, referring to Reuters.

    The measures affect counterparties in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.

    QatarEnergy cited regional developments in the Persian Gulf and Iranian strikes on Qatar"s energy infrastructure as the reason for the disruption.

    QatarEnergy Iranian strikes US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    QatarEnergy объявил о форс-мажоре по долгосрочным контрактам на поставку СПГ

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