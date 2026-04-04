US intelligence reports indicate that the operation by the United States and Israel against Iran could lead to an increase in Tehran's influence in the region, Report informs via Reuters.

According to the information, Iran is unlikely to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in the near term, viewing control over it as "its only real leverage against the United States."

It is noted that a war aimed at weakening Iran could instead strengthen its position by demonstrating its ability to threaten a key maritime route.

Experts say that control over energy supplies passing through the strait is "far more effective than even nuclear weapons."

Meanwhile, the White House said that US President Donald Trump is "confident the strait will be reopened very soon."

Analysts also warn that a potential US operation to establish control over the strait carries serious risks, as Iran is capable of striking US forces with missiles and drones from its own territory.