Media: California faces risk of energy crisis amid Middle East conflict

The US state of California faces a potential energy crisis amid the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, US oil major Chevron said.

According to Report, citing Bloomberg, about 20% of California"s fuel supplies come from Asian countries that depend on energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the state is not directly connected to the main US energy production and refining hubs in Texas and Louisiana.

The situation is further complicated by the closure of several refineries in recent years due to rising costs driven by stricter environmental regulations and declining profitability for oil companies.

"California has chosen to rely on imports. That"s a dangerous game," said Andy Walz.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of gasoline (3.785 liters) in California has risen to $5.82 from $4.62 a month earlier. The nationwide average stands at $3.97.