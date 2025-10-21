Martial law extended in Ukraine
Other countries
- 21 October, 2025
- 14:24
Ukraine has extended its martial law regime by 90 days.
According to Report, the decision was discussed during a session of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine on October 21, following a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The document was presented by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council.
After deliberations, the proposal was approved. Martial law in Ukraine will now remain in effect until February 3, 2026.
Earlier, martial law in Ukraine was extended until November 5, 2025.
