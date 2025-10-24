Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in Tokyo

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 16:41
    Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in Tokyo

    A man wielding a knife was arrested near the US embassy in Tokyo, TBS news said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    A riot policeman was injured but the extent of his injuries is unknown, the report said, citing police sources.

    The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

    The attack comes days before US President Donald Trump's planned trip to Tokyo. Trump will meet with Japan's Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his October 27-29 stay in Japan, the government has said.

    The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has mobilised up to an additional 18,000 personnel to bolster security for the visit, Kyodo News reported earlier this week.

    US embassy in Tokyo Donald Trump Sanae Takaichi
    ABŞ-nin Tokiodakı səfirliyi yaxınlığında silahlı hücum olub
    Мужчина с ножом ранил сотрудника спецподразделения у посольства США в Токио

