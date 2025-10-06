Man arrested after about 50 shots fired from Sydney flat into street, injuring 16

There was an exchange of gunfire between New South Wales police and an alleged gunman before the 60-year-old was arrested in Sydney on Sunday night, police claim, Report informs via The Guardian.

The man allegedly shot "about 50" high-powered rifle rounds at pedestrians, cars and buildings in Croydon Park over two hours before he was apprehended by tactical officers.

The 60-year-old was released from hospital into custody at Burwood police station on Monday and was expected to be charged with a "string" of firearm offences.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the alleged offender prior to the tactical plan being initiated," Parry told reporters.

Parry said the man, who stayed overnight at Bankstown hospital, was "speaking freely" with police after a physical and mental health assessment had deemed he could be returned to custody.

The acting superintendent said police had allegedly seized a single weapon – a 30-calibre rifle – from the man"s apartment above a business on Georges River Road. Other items were also seized, Parry said.

"Some of those firearms can fire in quick succession," Parry said. Investigators believed "about 50" shots had been fired, although forensic officers were still examining two crime scenes on Monday afternoon.

Members of the public found bullet casings and reported them to forensic officers, Guardian Australia was told.