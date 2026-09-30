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A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has occurred in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Report informs referring to NHK TV channel citing data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the area of the remote Yonaguni island, and the focus lay at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage, and no tsunami threat has been declared.