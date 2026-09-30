Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

    Other countries
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 10:00
    Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

    A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has occurred in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Report informs referring to NHK TV channel citing data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the area of the remote Yonaguni island, and the focus lay at a depth of 10 km.

    There have been no reports of casualties or damage, and no tsunami threat has been declared.

    Earthquake Japan
    Yaponiyada 6 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    В японской Окинаве произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,0
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