Madagascar's military takes power, says colonel

Madagascar's military has taken charge of the Indian Ocean island, an army colonel said on Tuesday, after President Andry Rajoelina fled abroad during a standoff with youth-led protesters and security forces, Report informs via Reuters.

"We have taken the power," Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who led a mutiny of soldiers joining anti-government Gen Z demonstrators, said on national radio.

Randrianirina added that the military was dissolving all institutions except the lower house of parliament or National Assembly, which voted to impeach Rajoelina minutes earlier.

Madagascar's top court on Tuesday invited Colonel Michael Randrianirina, an army commander who declared the military had taken power after leading a mutiny backing Gen Z demonstrators, to serve as the country's new president.

The court said on its website that it took the decision because President Andry Rajoelina was unable to perform his duties and had left the country after widespread military defections in support of the protesters.

It asked Randrianirina to organize new elections within 60 days.

In a day of turmoil for the nation off east Africa, the 51-year-old leader had sought to dissolve the assembly by decree.

Despite flying out on a French military jet, Rajoelina is refusing to step down in defiance of weeks of Gen Z protests demanding his resignation and widespread defections in the army.