Macron to convene Defense and National Security Council meeting on AI

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French President Emmanuel Macron will convene an extraordinary meeting of the Defense and National Security Council dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Élysée Palace, Report informs via French media outlets.

It was noted that the purpose of the meeting is to establish security frameworks and anticipate challenges related to the development of artificial intelligence.

"On Wednesday, Macron will convene the Defense and National Security Council on artificial intelligence. Like space or nuclear energy, AI has become a strategic field that raises major issues regarding national security and sovereignty," the statement said.

According to the outlets, the meeting has been planned for a long time and is not linked to the numerous cyberattacks France has faced in recent months.