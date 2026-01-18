Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Macron says Trump tariff threat over Greenland unacceptable

    • 18 January, 2026
    • 10:47
    Macron says Trump tariff threat over Greenland unacceptable

    France's President Emmanuel Macron said that the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump over Greenland was unacceptable and that if they were confirmed Europe would respond in a coordinated manner, Report informs via Reuters.

    "No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," Macron said on X.

    "Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed."

    Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump tariffs Greenland
    Makron ABŞ-nin Qrenlandiyaya görə rüsum tətbiqini qəbuledilməz adlandırıb
    Макрон назвал недопустимым введение пошлин США из-за Гренландии

