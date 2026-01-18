Macron says Trump tariff threat over Greenland unacceptable
- 18 January, 2026
- 10:47
France's President Emmanuel Macron said that the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump over Greenland was unacceptable and that if they were confirmed Europe would respond in a coordinated manner, Report informs via Reuters.
"No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," Macron said on X.
"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed."
