Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, French culture minister says

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 13:49
    The Louvre Museum in Paris has been closed following a robbery, France's culture minister says, Report informs via BBC.

    Rachida Dati wrote on X that the robbery happened on Sunday morning as the museum was opening. She said she was at the site, where police are investigating

    The museum confirmed it was closing for the day "for exceptional reasons," without providing further details. Various French media reports say jewellery has been stolen.

    The Louvre is the world's most visited museum and houses many famous artworks and other valuable items.

    Во французском Лувре произошло ограбление, музей закрыт

