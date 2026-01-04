Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    German left-wing group claims arson attack on Berlin power plant

    Other countries
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 15:07
    German left-wing group claims arson attack on Berlin power plant

    Germany's left-wing extremist Volcano Group has claimed responsibility for setting fire to cables at the Lichterfelde power plant in Berlin on January 3, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel said, Report informs.

    In a statement, Volcano described the arson as an "action aimed at the common good."

    "Last night we successfully sabotaged the operation of the gas-fired power plant in Berlin-Lichterfelde. The attack on the power plant is an act of self-defense and international solidarity with all those who are defending the Earth and life," the group said.

    Germany Volcano Group Lichterfelde power plant arson attack
    KİV: Berlində elektrik stansiyası solçu qruplaşma tərəfindən yandırılıb
    В Германии сообщили о поджоге электростанции в Берлине левой группировкой

    Latest News

    16:16

    Türkiye Azerbaijan ink long-term deal for gas supply from Absheron field

    Other
    15:58

    Equatorial Guinea relocates capital over strategic reasons

    Other countries
    15:43

    FM Fidan to visit Portugal to mull Türkiye's inclusion in EU's industrial strategy

    Region
    15:22

    Ukraine hits Russia's defense sector with new sanctions

    Other countries
    15:07

    German left-wing group claims arson attack on Berlin power plant

    Other countries
    14:51

    Iran stresses need to deepen ties with Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:29

    Chelsea sets sights on Sandro Tonali deal

    Football
    14:12

    Azerbaijan's employment agency launches training course for visually impaired

    Social security
    13:54

    Xabi Alonso gives update on Kylian Mbappe's knee injury

    Football
    All News Feed