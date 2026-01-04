German left-wing group claims arson attack on Berlin power plant

Germany's left-wing extremist Volcano Group has claimed responsibility for setting fire to cables at the Lichterfelde power plant in Berlin on January 3, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel said, Report informs.

In a statement, Volcano described the arson as an "action aimed at the common good."

"Last night we successfully sabotaged the operation of the gas-fired power plant in Berlin-Lichterfelde. The attack on the power plant is an act of self-defense and international solidarity with all those who are defending the Earth and life," the group said.