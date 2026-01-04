Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Social security
    • 04 January, 2026
    Azerbaijan's employment agency launches training course for visually impaired

    The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has organized a new professional training course for people with visual impairments, the agency told Report.

    The course is being held at the Karabakh Vocational Training Center in Barda in cooperation with the local branch of DOST Centre (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) and focuses on the profession of computer operator using an inclusive approach.

    The one-month training course aims to expand employment opportunities for participants and help them integrate more actively into society. Those who successfully complete the program will receive certificates and support in finding employment in their chosen profession.

    Görmə məhdudiyyətli şəxslər üçün yeni peşə kursuna başlanıb
    Госагентство занятости организовало курс профподготовки для лиц с нарушениями зрения

