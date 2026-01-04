Xabi Alonso gives update on Kylian Mbappe's knee injury

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has confirmed the club still doesn't know when Kylian Mbappe will return after the France superstar was diagnosed with an injury to his left knee, Report informs via GOAL.

Mbappe picked up a knock in training and is expected to miss forthcoming crunch clashes with Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, and Alonso isn't able to put an exact date on when he'll be back in the side.

Speaking to reporters, Alonso said: "We're going to push the deadlines; it's largely about feeling. We're going to do everything possible to push the deadlines so he can be ready as soon as possible. When is 'as soon as possible'? That's the question. I don't know. The Super Cup? We'll see.

"After each match, we assess the player's performance, observe how he feels, and then make decisions based on the match and the team's needs. We'll see how he progresses now, and we'll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."

Mbappe's absence poses a substantial challenge for Real Madrid, the France international has scored 29 goals and laid on five assists in just 24 appearances across all competitions this season. He leads La Liga in goals, single-handedly keeping Los Blancos in the title race and potentially keeping manager Alonso in his post amid recent inconsistencies.