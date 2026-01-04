Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    January 5 weather forecast in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 13:17
    January 5 weather forecast in Azerbaijan

    On January 5, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast, and mostly dry, with a moderate southwesterly wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Air temperatures in Baku and Absheron will be 1–3°C above zero at night and 9–14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be around 768 mm of mercury, with relative humidity at 55–65%.

    In the regions of Azerbaijan, weather conditions are also expected to be mostly dry. Occasional fog is forecast in some areas, accompanied by a moderate westerly wind.

    Nighttime temperatures in the regions will range from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero, while daytime temperatures will be 8–13°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 5–10°C below zero at night and range from 1°C below zero to 4°C above zero during the day.

    Icy conditions on roads are possible overnight in some mountainous areas.

    Azerbaijan weather forecast air temperatures
