Türkiye carries out anti-arms smuggling operations in 14 provinces

Operations against arms smuggling have been carried out in 14 provinces of Türkiye, according to the country's interior minister, Report informs.

The operations were conducted over a two-week period, primarily in Istanbul and across 14 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Yerlikaya said law enforcement officers seized 398 pistols, 175 hunting rifles, and 32 automatic weapons during the raids. A total of 202 people suspected of involvement in arms smuggling were detained.

In addition, four workshops engaged in the illegal production of weapons were shut down.