Chelsea sets sights on Sandro Tonali deal
Football
- 04 January, 2026
- 14:29
Chelsea are closely monitoring Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, sources have told Football Insider, Report informs.
The London giants have a firm interest in the 25-year-old as they explore the market for proven Premier League midfielders.
Sources say Chelsea is interested in Tonali for the summer of 2026 rather than in the current January transfer window.
The Italy international has a contract with the Magpies that runs until the summer of 2029, after Tonali put pen to paper on a new Newcastle contract.
Latest News
14:51
Iran stresses need to deepen ties with AzerbaijanRegion
14:29
Chelsea sets sights on Sandro Tonali dealFootball
14:12
Azerbaijan's employment agency launches training course for visually impairedSocial security
13:54
Xabi Alonso gives update on Kylian Mbappe's knee injuryFootball
13:33
Türkiye carries out anti-arms smuggling operations in 14 provincesRegion
13:17
January 5 weather forecast in AzerbaijanEcology
12:57
Kharkiv missile strike death toll rises to fourOther countries
12:39
1 dead, 8 injured in Hong Kong housing estate fire as more than 250 evacuatedOther countries
12:15