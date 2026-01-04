Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Chelsea sets sights on Sandro Tonali deal

    Chelsea are closely monitoring Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, sources have told Football Insider, Report informs.

    The London giants have a firm interest in the 25-year-old as they explore the market for proven Premier League midfielders.

    Sources say Chelsea is interested in Tonali for the summer of 2026 rather than in the current January transfer window.

    The Italy international has a contract with the Magpies that runs until the summer of 2029, after Tonali put pen to paper on a new Newcastle contract.

    "Çelsi" 25 yaşlı italiyalı Sandro Tonalinin transferini planlaşdırır
    "Челси" планирует трансфер 25-летнего итальянца Сандро Тонали

