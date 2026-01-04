Kharkiv missile strike death toll rises to four
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's city of Kharkiv has risen to four, according to the city administration, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, Report informs.
According to him, search and rescue operations have been
underway for a second day at the site of the January 2 strike in the city center. Two more bodies were recovered from the rubble of damaged buildings.
Terekhov said the number of people injured in the attack has reached 31.
Police said that as many as three more people, who have been out of
contact and considered missing since January 2, may still be trapped
under the debris.
