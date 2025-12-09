Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Lithuania's gov't declares nationwide emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

    Other countries
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:02
    Lithuania's gov't declares nationwide emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

    Lithuania's government on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency situation (ekstremali situacija) in response to a growing threat posed by smuggling balloons regularly launched from Belarus into Lithuanian territory, Report informs via LRT.

    "It's clear that this emergency is being declared not only because of disruptions to civil aviation, but also due to national security concerns and the need for closer coordination among institutions," Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said during a cabinet meeting.

    According to the government resolution, the emergency was declared because balloons carrying contraband are being routinely released from Belarus and drifting into Lithuania, posing risks to national security as well as to human life, health, property and the environment.

    Kondratovič was appointed the national operations manager for the emergency.

    He said the public should not experience disruptions, as the measures being introduced are narrowly targeted.

    The Interior Ministry warned that failing to declare an emergency could harm national security and stability and undermine public trust in state institutions. Documents accompanying the resolution argued that closer coordination is required among agencies responsible for managing and eliminating the effects of the crisis.

    The ministry also said the situation is complex enough that it requires support from the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

    Lithuania Belarus state of emergency
    Belarusdan buraxılan hava şarlarına görə Litvada fövqəladə vəziyyət elan edilib
    Литва объявила чрезвычайное положение из-за воздушных шаров из Беларуси

    Latest News

    13:06

    Azerbaijan launches Industry 4.0 readiness program to boost industrial transformation

    ICT
    13:05

    Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellites

    ICT
    13:01

    Azerbaijan, US discuss acceleration of TRIPP project

    Infrastructure
    12:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's defense minister hails NATO's role in ensuring peace and security worldwide

    Military
    12:36

    Azerbaijan's parliament approves amendments to tax and insurance laws

    Finance
    12:25

    Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance system

    Domestic policy
    12:23

    Azerbaijani PM: Share of non-oil and gas sector in GDP to exceed 80%

    Finance
    12:14

    Azerbaijan advancing efforts to establish military-industrial cluster

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.6%

    Finance
    All News Feed