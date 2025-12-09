Lithuania's gov't declares nationwide emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

Lithuania's government on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency situation (ekstremali situacija) in response to a growing threat posed by smuggling balloons regularly launched from Belarus into Lithuanian territory, Report informs via LRT.

"It's clear that this emergency is being declared not only because of disruptions to civil aviation, but also due to national security concerns and the need for closer coordination among institutions," Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovič said during a cabinet meeting.

According to the government resolution, the emergency was declared because balloons carrying contraband are being routinely released from Belarus and drifting into Lithuania, posing risks to national security as well as to human life, health, property and the environment.

Kondratovič was appointed the national operations manager for the emergency.

He said the public should not experience disruptions, as the measures being introduced are narrowly targeted.

The Interior Ministry warned that failing to declare an emergency could harm national security and stability and undermine public trust in state institutions. Documents accompanying the resolution argued that closer coordination is required among agencies responsible for managing and eliminating the effects of the crisis.

The ministry also said the situation is complex enough that it requires support from the Lithuanian Armed Forces.