    Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections amid security tensions

    Other countries
    09 March, 2026
    • 15:51
    Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections amid security tensions

    Lebanon has decided to postpone its parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for May, for two years, according to regional media, cited by Report.

    The decision comes amid renewed clashes between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.

    Livan ölkədəki vəziyyətlə əlaqədar parlament seçkilərini təxirə salıb
    Ливан отложил парламентские выборы из-за ситуации в стране

