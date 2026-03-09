Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections amid security tensions
Other countries
- 09 March, 2026
- 15:51
Lebanon has decided to postpone its parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for May, for two years, according to regional media, cited by Report.
The decision comes amid renewed clashes between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
