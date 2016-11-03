 Top
    Lebanon elects a new prime minister

    It is reported his wealth reached 4.1 bln USD

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Saad Hariri was named as Lebanon's new prime minister.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media, Hariri was nominated by newly elected Lebanese president Michel Aoun.

    Hariri was endorsed by 110 members of the 127-seat parliament. He is a leader of the Al-Mustaqbal Movement.

    Hezbollah's MPs did not nominate anyone for the post of prime minister, reflecting lingering mistrust toward Hariri.

    Lebanon's former PM, opposition leader Saad Hariri stated that overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime is inevitable. 

