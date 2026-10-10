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    Kyiv residents urged to stock up on water and food supplies

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    • 10 October, 2026
    • 22:11
    Kyiv residents urged to stock up on water and food supplies

    Residents of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, have been urged to stock up on water and food supplies and charge portable power banks in preparation for possible emergencies.

    According to the warning of the city administration, cited by Report's Eastern European bureau, the intensity of Russian attacks on the energy sector was expected to increase further.

    In response, residents were advised to stock up on at least three days' worth of water, charge portable power banks, prepare flashlights, batteries and candles, keep non-perishable food supplies, and insulate their windows and living spaces.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Kyiv
    Kiyev sakinlərinə su və qida ehtiyatı toplamaq barədə xəbərdarlıq edilib
    Жителей Киева предупредили о необходимости запастись водой и продуктами питания
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