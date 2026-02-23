Kim Jong Un re-elected general secretary during party congress

Participants of the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea have voted to re-elect Kim Jong Un as the party's general secretary, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted, Report informs.

"To elect the head of the WPK who assumes the heavy responsibility for guiding the state and the people to the victory of the socialist cause is of greatest significance in the work of the Party Congress, the supreme leadership body of the Party, as it is an important affair decisive of the Party's leadership ability and the future destiny of the country and the people," KCNA noted. "The current Congress fully supported and approved the polite proposal for re-electing Comrade Kim Jong Un as the top leader of the WPK."

The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea began in Pyongyang on February 19. A total of 5,000 people are taking part: 224 members of the party's ruling body and 4,776 delegates, sent by local party offices.