Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany
Other countries
- 03 November, 2025
- 08:36
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new Patriot air defense systems from Germany, Report informs via TASS.
"We have strengthened the 'Patriot' component of our air defense. I thank Germany and personally Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on September 29 that Berlin had provided Kyiv with three Patriot systems and would supply two more such systems by the end of this year with support from the Norwegian partners.
