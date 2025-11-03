Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany

    Other countries
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 08:36
    Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new Patriot air defense systems from Germany, Report informs via TASS.

    "We have strengthened the 'Patriot' component of our air defense. I thank Germany and personally Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

    German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on September 29 that Berlin had provided Kyiv with three Patriot systems and would supply two more such systems by the end of this year with support from the Norwegian partners.

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Patriot air defense system
    Ukrayna Almaniyadan "Patriot" zenit-raket sistemləri alıb
    Украина получила от Германии зенитные ракетные комплексы Patriot

    Latest News

    09:00

    Trump refuses to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:56

    Israel receives remains of three more hostages

    Other countries
    08:48
    Video

    Death toll from Afghan quake rises to 20

    Other countries
    08:36

    Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany

    Other countries
    08:27

    Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump

    Other countries
    08:14
    Photo

    "How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend"

    Cultural policy
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

    Ecology
    08:00

    US to hold nuclear tests — Trump

    Other countries
    17:55
    Photo

    Speaker of Arab Parliament: 'We attach great importance to co-op with Azerbaijan'

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed