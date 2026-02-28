US participating in Israeli strikes on Iran – UPDATED
- 28 February, 2026
- 11:03
The United States is reportedly participating in Israeli strikes against Iran, Report informs via Associated Press.
Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the country's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said.
Report informs via The Times of Israel that an "immediate state of emergency" has been declared across Israel.
"The State of Israel has carried out a preemptive strike on Iran to neutralize threats to the State of Israel," Katz said.
Meanwhile, sirens are sounding throughout Israel, and the Home Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces is urging civilians to stay close to bomb shelters.
