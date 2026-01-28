Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kallas: Europe should strengthen its role in NATO

    • 28 January, 2026
    • 15:52
    Kallas: Europe should strengthen its role in NATO

    NATO needs to become more European, and the EU should become more independent in the security sphere, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallus said at the annual conference of the European Defence Agency (EDA), Report informs.

    "Europe is no longer Washington's primary center of gravity. The shift has been ongoing for a while. It is structural, not temporary. But especially now, as the US sets its sights abroad and beyond Europe, NATO needs to become more European to maintain its strength. And for that, Europe must act. For example, we need to ensure that our security and defence initiatives remain complementary to NATO. For this, the ball is also in NATO's court. If we want to use EU instruments such as our budgetary and regulatory power to support and enable NATO, we have to know what these needs and targets are," she added.

    "In short, we need to sync our efforts together with NATO so as to complement each other and to demonstrate how the distinct European pillar adds to the value through more burden sharing and military strength on our continent that is on the NATO side."

    Kallas: Avropa NATO-dakı rolunu gücləndirməlidir
    Каллас: Европе следует усилить свою роль в НАТО

