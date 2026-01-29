Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Kallas: EU to discuss sanctions against Iran, designation of IRGC as terrorist organization today

    • 29 January, 2026
    • 13:50
    Today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting will discuss the introduction of new sanctions against Iran, as well as the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas told journalists ahead of the meeting in Brussels, Report informs.

    She stated that if such a decision is made, the IRGC would be equated with terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda, Hamas, and ISIS.

    Kallas mentioned the death toll during protests in Iran and the extremely harsh measures used by the authorities against demonstrators.

    She emphasized that a possible decision on the IRGC should send a clear message that sanctions will follow. Kallas said that several lists of specific individuals involved in violence against peaceful protesters, as well as organizations slated for inclusion on the sanctions list, have already been prepared.

    Responding to a question about the potential risks to the work of EU embassies in Iran following the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the head of European diplomacy noted that these scenarios had been assessed in advance. According to her, diplomatic activity is not subject to these measures, and interaction with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will remain possible.

    It is estimated that diplomatic channels will remain open even after the IRGC is added to the list, Kallas stated.

