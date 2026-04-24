Kaja Kallas: Talks with Iran should include nuclear experts
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 13:51
The EU's foreign chief, Kaja Kallas, has said that talks with Iran should include nuclear experts otherwise "we will end up with a more dangerous Iran," Report informs via The Guardian.
Speaking on Friday ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders in Cyprus, EU's foreign chief Kaja Kallas said: "If the talks are only about the nuclear and there are no nuclear experts around the table, then we will end up with an agreement that is weaker than the JCPOA was."
"And (if) the problems in the region, missile programmes, their support to proxies, also hybrid and cyber activities in Europe are not addressed, we will end up with a more dangerous Iran," she added.
Latest News
20:41
Photo
Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's NakhchivanMilitary
20:21
EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with regionOther countries
20:01
AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports educationFootball
19:41
Photo
AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminarFootball
19:21
Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:02
Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen graduallyOther countries
18:37
Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal societyDomestic policy
18:14
Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchangeOther countries
17:57
Photo