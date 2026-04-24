Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kaja Kallas: Talks with Iran should include nuclear experts

    Other countries
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:51
    Kaja Kallas: Talks with Iran should include nuclear experts

    The EU's foreign chief, Kaja Kallas, has said that talks with Iran should include nuclear experts otherwise "we will end up with a more dangerous Iran," Report informs via The Guardian.

    Speaking on Friday ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders in Cyprus, EU's foreign chief Kaja Kallas said: "If the talks are only about the nuclear and there are no nuclear experts around the table, then we will end up with an agreement that is weaker than the JCPOA was."

    "And (if) the problems in the region, missile programmes, their support to proxies, also hybrid and cyber activities in Europe are not addressed, we will end up with a more dangerous Iran," she added.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Kaja Kallas
    Kallas: İranla danışıqlar nüvə ekspertlərinin iştirakı ilə aparılmalıdır
    Каллас: Переговоры с Ираном должны проходить с участием ядерных экспертов

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