Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Judge blocks Trump's White House media ban, orders access to be restored

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:30
    Judge blocks Trump's White House media ban, orders access to be restored

    A federal judge ordered US President Donald Trump on Thursday to restore White House access for ‌journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, saying his ban on the three media outlets was likely unconstitutional, Report informs via Reuters.

    In a major setback for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media, US District Judge Tim Kelly issued his order in a lawsuit that the news organizations filed contesting the ban that the Republican president announced on September 18. Kelly ordered the Trump administration to ​immediately return the outlets' press passes and blocked officials from enforcing the ban for 14 days.

    The judge rejected the government's assertion that the ​ban was motivated by national security concerns.

    "The record lacks factual support for defendants' contention that the revocation of plaintiffs' hard ⁠passes will in fact protect national security or that national security will be endangered if the court orders their passes reinstated while this litigation proceeds," he ​said, adding that Trump himself had stated the ban was due to "alleged lack of truthfulness and negativity" of the outlets' reporting.

    The three outlets sued Trump and other members of his administration in federal court in Washington on Monday, saying the ban ​violated the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press, as well as their due process rights.

    They requested a temporary restraining ​order that would immediately reinstate their White House access while their legal challenge plays out.

    Donald Trump White House US Federal Court
    ABŞ məhkəməsi CNN, MS NOW və "Politico" jurnalistlərinin Ağ Evə girişini bərpa edən qərar çıxarıb
    Суд обязал администрацию Трампа вернуть журналистам CNN, MS NOW и Politico доступ в Белый дом
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:23

    China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - Xi

    Other countries
    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed