Jordan rules out use of its soil for attacks on Iran

Jordan has stated that its territory will not be used for any military action against Iran, according to remarks cited by state television, Report informs via Mehrnews.

Anadolu Agency, citing Jordan's Radio and Television Corporation, reported that a Jordanian official has stated the country's territory will not be used for any action against Iran.

According to the report, the anonymous official made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, emphasizing that Jordan would not allow its soil to serve as a launch point for attacks on Iran.

The official added that Jordan hopes ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran will result in a political agreement that keeps the region away from war.

Citing additional anonymous officials, the broadcaster also reported that the US military presence in Jordan operates within the framework of defense agreements between the two countries.