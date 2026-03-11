John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against Iran
- 11 March, 2026
- 09:56
The US is spending $900 million daily on its military operation against Iran, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told journalists, according to Report.
"It's a significant figure, but I believe we're in a good position. We're achieving our goals," Thune said.
"This is an important mission that must be accomplished, and I hope it will be completed soon," the senator added.
