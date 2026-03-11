John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    11 March, 2026
    The US is spending $900 million daily on its military operation against Iran, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told journalists, according to Report.

    "It's a significant figure, but I believe we're in a good position. We're achieving our goals," Thune said.

    "This is an important mission that must be accomplished, and I hope it will be completed soon," the senator added.

    Con Tun: ABŞ İrana qarşı hərbi əməliyyata gündəlik 900 milyon dollar xərcləyir
    Джон Тун: США ежедневно тратят $900 млн на военную операцию против Ирана

