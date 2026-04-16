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    US to watch fuel prices to prevent artificial hikes

    Energy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 09:37
    US to watch fuel prices to prevent artificial hikes

    The US administration plans to monitor fuel prices at domestic gas stations to prevent artificial price increases as the global fuel market returns to normal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, according to Report.

    He said authorities would track the behavior of gas stations, noting that prices had risen quickly when oil costs increased and expressing hope they would fall just as fast when oil prices decline.

    Bessent added that prices had already dropped significantly over the past 10 days and said he was optimistic gasoline could return to $3 per gallon between June 20 and September 20. He made the remarks during a briefing with journalists at the White House.

    According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States currently stands at $4.108.

    Gasoline prices United States
    ABŞ-də benzinin qiyməti hələ iki ay yüksək olacaq
    В США цены на бензин останутся высокими еще как минимум два месяца

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