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    JD Vance expects progress in Russia-Ukraine settlement after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 20:09
    JD Vance expects progress in Russia-Ukraine settlement after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

    US Vice President JD Vance expects progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the upcoming meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders, Report informs.

    "This is one of the most difficult international conflicts to resolve. I think he [US President Donald Trump] will meet with Zelenskyy [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] either tomorrow or the day after. So I am confident that some progress will be made," he told journalists before departing for New York.

    According to Vance, the United States intends to continue its efforts toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and he is confident that the conflict will ultimately be resolved.

    "I prefer to work with a president who is actively trying to solve this problem. We will continue to try to solve it. Do I think it will ultimately be resolved? Yes, I think it is simply a matter of time," he said.

    Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had agreed to meet with Trump. According to him, the meeting should take place in New York.

    JD Vance Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Vens Trampın Zelenski ilə görüşündən sonra Ukrayna üzrə irəliləyişə ümid edir
    Вэнс надеется на прогресс по Украине после встречи Трампа с Зеленским

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