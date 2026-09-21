JD Vance expects progress in Russia-Ukraine settlement after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

US Vice President JD Vance expects progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the upcoming meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders, Report informs.

"This is one of the most difficult international conflicts to resolve. I think he [US President Donald Trump] will meet with Zelenskyy [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] either tomorrow or the day after. So I am confident that some progress will be made," he told journalists before departing for New York.

According to Vance, the United States intends to continue its efforts toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and he is confident that the conflict will ultimately be resolved.

"I prefer to work with a president who is actively trying to solve this problem. We will continue to try to solve it. Do I think it will ultimately be resolved? Yes, I think it is simply a matter of time," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had agreed to meet with Trump. According to him, the meeting should take place in New York.