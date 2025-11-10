Japan eyes nuclear subs after US gives OK to S. Korea

The Japanese defense minister said on November 6 that Japan must consider adding nuclear-powered submarines to its fleet, a sentiment spurred by US President Donald Trump's recent approval for South Korea to build its own, Report informs referring to the Asahi newspaper.

"The environment surrounding Japan is truly becoming so severe that we must debate whether to continue with diesel as we have, or to opt for nuclear-powered submarines," Shinjiro Koizumi said during an appearance on a Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. program, referring to the power source for its submarines.

During a US-South Korea summit on October 29, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung requested that the United States permit the supply of fuel for nuclear submarines, citing the need to counter China and North Korea.

On October 30, Trump announced on his social media platform that he had approved South Korea's construction of nuclear-powered submarines.

In East Asia, China possesses nuclear-powered submarines, and North Korea has also stated its goal of acquiring them as part of a five-year plan announced in 2021.

On the TV program, Koizumi referred to South Korea's move toward acquiring nuclear submarines, noting, "This is a new development and all the surrounding countries have them."