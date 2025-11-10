Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Japan eyes nuclear subs after US gives OK to S. Korea

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 11:06
    Japan eyes nuclear subs after US gives OK to S. Korea

    The Japanese defense minister said on November 6 that Japan must consider adding nuclear-powered submarines to its fleet, a sentiment spurred by US President Donald Trump's recent approval for South Korea to build its own, Report informs referring to the Asahi newspaper.

    "The environment surrounding Japan is truly becoming so severe that we must debate whether to continue with diesel as we have, or to opt for nuclear-powered submarines," Shinjiro Koizumi said during an appearance on a Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. program, referring to the power source for its submarines.

    During a US-South Korea summit on October 29, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung requested that the United States permit the supply of fuel for nuclear submarines, citing the need to counter China and North Korea.

    On October 30, Trump announced on his social media platform that he had approved South Korea's construction of nuclear-powered submarines.

    In East Asia, China possesses nuclear-powered submarines, and North Korea has also stated its goal of acquiring them as part of a five-year plan announced in 2021.

    On the TV program, Koizumi referred to South Korea's move toward acquiring nuclear submarines, noting, "This is a new development and all the surrounding countries have them."

    Japan submarines South Korea
    Yaponiya atom sualtı qayıqları almağı nəzərdən keçirmək niyyətindədir
    В Японии намерены рассмотреть покупку атомных субмарин

    Latest News

    12:05

    Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks

    Other countries
    11:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    11:37
    Video

    Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    11:20

    Mexico to boost key state's security after Mayor's assassination

    Other countries
    11:07
    Photo

    Gala concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Uzeyir Hajibayli held in New York

    Cultural policy
    11:06

    Japan eyes nuclear subs after US gives OK to S. Korea

    Other countries
    10:43

    Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths

    Other countries
    10:34

    Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

    Business
    10:18

    Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

    Other countries
    All News Feed